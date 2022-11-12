UFC 281 live blog: Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

This is the UFC 281 live blog for Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles, a main card lightweight fight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Once thought to be a future title challenger, Hooker has fallen on hard times. The 32-year-old New Zealander has dropped four of his previous five outings, including a failed drop back down to featherweight, where Arnold Allen ran over him in under three minutes. Now back at lightweight, he hopes to right the ship against one of the division’s emerging talents.

At only 26-years-old, Puelles has all the makings of a future title contender. Since losing to Martin Bravo in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 3 in 2016, Puelles has gone on a tear, winning five straight, including back-to-back kneebar finishes of Chris Gruetzemacher and Clay Guida. Puelles now gets his opportunity to announce himself as a legitimate top-15 talent with a win over “The Hangman.”

Check out the UFC 281 live blog below.