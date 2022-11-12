UFC 281 live blog: Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

This is the UFC 281 live blog for Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez, a main card bantamweight fight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This is the last ride of a legend of MMA. Edgar is a former UFC lightweight champion, who after a storied career competing at the top of three different weight classes, is finally looking to hang up the gloves and wanted to do so at Madison Square Garden. The surefire Hall of Famer turned 41 in October and recently has fallen on tough times, losing four of his previous five bouts, including three by brutal knockout. But he hopes to turn back the clock one final time and end his career on a high note on Saturday.

Somewhat unheralded, Gutierrez has quietly become one of the most dangerous up-and-coming bantamweights in the world. Unbeaten in his previous seven fights, Gutierrez possesses a dangerous striking game with wicked leg kicks, and has beaten an increasingly impressive group of fighters. Now, he looks to announce his arrival as a legitimate title contender with a win over a legend of the game.

Check out the UFC 281 live blog below.