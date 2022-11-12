UFC 281 live blog: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

This is the UFC 281 live blog for Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, the featured lightweight fight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A staple in the UFC lightweight title picture for the past three years, Poirier now finds himself in a precarious position among the division’s elite. Poirier lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, marking the second time “The Diamond” has failed to lay claim to the undisputed lightweight championship and raising questions whether he’ll ever get a third crack at the belt. With his back against the wall, Poirier looks to maintain his position in the title mix with a big win over Chandler.

A three-time Bellator lightweight champion, Chandler has been electric since signing with the UFC in 2020. Though he has only managed a 2-2 record in the promotion thus far, Chandler has received three post-fight bonuses and his 2021 battle with Justin Gaethje was the “Fight of the Year.” At 36 years old, Chandler doesn’t have much time left at the top, and “Iron Mike” hopes to make one final title run with a big win over Poirier.

Check out the UFC 281 live blog below.