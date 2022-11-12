UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 281 event, which will mark the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City, and will be headlined by the highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Jed Meshew and Bloody Elbow’s Kristen King to watch along for the stacked UFC 281 main card live as it happens.

UFC 281 also includes a strawweight championship bout in the co-main event as Carla Esparza puts her newly won title on the line against former champ Zhang Weili.

The lightweight division will be on display in the featured bout with an expected all-action clash between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Prior to that, former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar makes the walk to the octagon for the final time in a bantamweight bout against the surging Chris Gutierrez.

Opening the main card will be a 155-pound matchup as Dan Hooker looks to get back to his winning ways and halt the five-fight win streak of Claudio Puelles.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 281 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT in the video above.