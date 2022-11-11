Dana White happy ‘good man’ Cain Velasquez released on bail: ‘Hopefully the real justice gets served in this case’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was able to return home for the first time in eight months after being granted bail for multiple charges — a decision Dana White was certainly in favor of.

Velasquez is facing 10 total charges, which includes premeditated murder, after he allegedly went on a high speed car chase on Feb. 28 and fired several rounds from a .40-caliber handgun at a vehicle containing Harry Goularte, who is accused of allegedly sexually abusing Velasquez’s son at a daycare run by his mother Patricia Goularte. On Tuesday, Velasquez was granted bail at $1 million ahead of the start of his trial later this month.

Like most of the MMA community, the UFC president was happy to hear the news that Velasquez was able to reunite with his loved ones.

“I’m happy for him and his family to be finally back together,” White told TMZ. “Cain Velasquez is a good man, he’s a good person, and I’m hoping the judge that looked at this case said, ‘You know what? This family has suffered enough.’

“As if the kids haven’t suffered enough, they lost their father for almost a year. Hopefully the real justice gets served in this case, and Cain Velasquez — who is a good man, a good father, a good husband — gets to be home with his family.”

During the alleged incident, Velasquez is accused of wounding Goularte’s stepfather Paul Bender, who suffered non-life threatening injuries. Velasquez is set to return to court for a hearing on Nov. 21.

If convicted on the premeditated murder charge, Velasquez could be potentially sentenced to life in prison.