UFC 281 preview show: Will Israel Adesanya get the last laugh vs. Alex Pereira?

The history between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is well known ahead of their main event title clash at UFC 281. Will Saturday night be the moment for Adesanya that changes their history moving forward?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss the fascinating UFC middleweight title fight, how much you can take away from their kickboxing battles, and how it could potentially play out at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, topics include the co-main event between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili for the strawweight title, the MMA community not giving the champion much of a chance, the featured lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, Frankie Edgar’s final fight of his storied career against Chris Gutierrez, and much more.

