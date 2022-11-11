Calvin Kattar reveals torn ACL following UFC Vegas 63 main event: ‘Should be ready to go at the end of 2023’

The results of Calvin Kattar’s post-fight MRI following UFC Vegas 63 did not reveal positive results.

Kattar injured his right knee in the first round of the event’s headliner against Arnold Allen after awkwardly landing after a flying knee attempt. Kattar attempted to continue on into the second round before it gave out on him eight seconds into it, giving Allen a TKO win.

On Friday, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to reveal he tore his ACL and hopes to return at the end of next year.

“There’s not much I can say, it is what it is. I tore my ACL, getting surgery in a couple weeks. Should be ready to go at the end of 2023. The goal remains the same,” Kattar stated.

It has been a rollercoaster year for Kattar who began 2022 with an outstanding performance defeating Giga Chikadze in January at UFC Vegas 46. The No. 8 featherweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings returned in June to headline UFC Austin against Josh Emmett where he was on the wrong end of a controversial split decision.