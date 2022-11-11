Heck of a Morning: What are the chances Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler winner gets title shot next?

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will battle it out in a highly anticipated lightweight showdown at UFC 281. While there are contenders in the division on long winning streaks, or are looking for their shot at a big fight to get them in the title picture, could the Poirier vs. Chandler winner find themselves in a title fight in their next octagon appearance?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what’s on the line for both guys, if a championship bout opportunity is on the line for the winner, and if a loss takes either out of the title picture for good. Additionally, listener questions include Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira’s official weigh-ins, if Pereira showing up last minute was a mind game, MMA drama on Twitter, Henry Cejudo, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.