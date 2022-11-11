Filed under: News UFC Latest News Video: Pros predict UFC 281 main event By MMA Fighting Newswire Nov 11, 2022, 12:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Who will leave UFC 281 with the middleweight title? Multiple pros break down Saturday’s highly anticipated Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira main event and you can check out their predictions above. Get the latest gear UFC 281 Artist Series Event T-Shirt UFC 281 Event T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Dead Man Walkout Shirt Israel Adesanya Undisputed Champ Hoodie Israel Adesanya Flare 8 Speaker Zhang Weili Dragon T-Shirt Dustin Poirier Diamond Script T-Shirt Michael Chandler Photo T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting Daniel Cormier says he should have retired after Derrick Lewis fight: ‘I was so severely limited it was crazy’ Morning Report: Robert Whittaker jokes that he hopes Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira ‘never come back the same’ after UFC 281 Justin Gaethje reveals ‘vicious crash’ on bicycle 18 days before UFC 274 title fight with Charles Oliveira Dustin Poirier admits ‘it sucks’ he never got to fight Nate Diaz, downplays potential fourth fight with Conor McGregor Daniel Cormier shares Cain Velasquez’s reaction to making bail: ‘It was so limited in there’ Alexander Volkanovski responds to tweet exchange with Islam Makhachev, promises fight is going to happen Loading comments...
