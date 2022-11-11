UFC 281 weigh-in results: Alex Pereira makes weight at last minute, 2 miss

Alex Pereira brought some drama to the UFC 281 official weigh-ins.

The UFC middleweight title challenger successfully made weight for his main event grudge match with champion Israel Adesanya, coming in at 184.6 pounds, but Pereira didn’t show up to the scale until there were less than five minutes remaining in the official weigh-in window. Adesanya was one of the first fighters to weigh in, hitting championship weight at 185 pounds, meaning he had plenty of time to relax and rehydrate as he waited for his opponent to show.

Watch video of the main event weigh-ins above.

Pereira wasn’t the only fighter to wait until the last second to weigh in. Light heavyweight contender Nicolae Negumereanu was the last fighter to step to the scale and he needed to make use of the box to cover himself as he stripped down to hit 206 pounds for his bout with Carlos Ulberg (205.2). Ryan Spann (206.6) and Michael Trizano (147.6) were not as fortunate as they missed weight for their respective bouts with the returning Dominick Reyes (205.5) and Seung Woo Choi (145.6).

Spann and Trizano’s bouts will proceed as catchweights with both fighters forfeiting 20 percent of their purses as penalty.

In the co-main event, champion Carla Esparza (114.6) and challenger Zhang Weili (114.8) both successfully made weight.

Carla Esparza (114.6) makes weight for her #UFC281 title defense ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/gAO4mrHp6M — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 11, 2022

Zhang Weili (114.8) comes in on point for her strawweight title fight at #UFC281 ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/2S7b5lq9g4 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 11, 2022

See official UFC 281 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya (185) vs. Alex Pereira (184.6)

Carla Esparza (114.6) vs. Zhang Weili (114.8)

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Michael Chandler (155.8)

Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

Dan Hooker (155.8) vs. Claudio Puelles (155.2)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Riddell (155.6) vs. Renato Moicano (155.8)

Dominick Reyes (205.4) vs. Ryan Spann (206.6)*

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Molly McCann (125.4)

Andre Petroski (185.8) vs. Wellington Turman (185.2)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Matt Frevola (154.8) vs. Ottman Azaitar (155.6)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.6) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.6)

Michael Trizano (147.6)** vs. Seung Woo Choi (145.6)

Julio Arce (135.8) vs. Montel Jackson (135.8)

Carlos Ulberg (205.2) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (206)

*Spann missed the light heavyweight limit. His bout with Dominick Reyes will proceed at a catchweight with Spann forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty

**Trizano missed the featherweight limit. His bout with Seung Woo Choi will proceed at a catchweight with Trizano forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty