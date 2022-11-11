Full card announced for ONE 164 with Brandon Vera’s return against Amir Aliakbari

Former heavyweight champion Brandon Vera will re-enter the ONE Championship cage on Dec. 3 for his first fight in over a year, facing Amir Aliakbari in the main card portion of ONE 164 in Manila, Philippines, the company announced.

ONE 164 will be headlined by champion Joshua Pacio putting his strawweight title on the line against UFC, Bellator and RIZIN veteran Jarred Brooks.

Vera (16-9) hasn’t won a bout since November 2018, when he finished Mauro Cerilli in just 64 seconds to retain the heavyweight belt. “The Truth” went 4-0 in the company before losing in title bouts to Aung La N Sang and Arjan Bhullar in 2019 and 2021.

Aliakbari (11-3) finished Cerilli this past August to score his first ONE victory after dropping his initial bouts opposite Ji Won Kang and Anatoly Malykhin. The Iranian wrestler, banned for life by the International Wrestling Federation after multiple sanctions in 2013, was briefly linked to a UFC deal in 2019 but released shortly after due to his doping history.

Aliakbari scored wins over the likes of Heath Herring and future Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky early in his career inside the RIZIN ring before joining ONE.

Check the complete ONE 164 below.

Main card

Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon

Brandon Vera vs. Amir Aliakbari

Geje Eustaquio vs. Hu Yong

Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Tial Thang

Undercard

Tagir Khalilov vs. Chorfah Tor.Santiennoi

Philippines Winner vs. Drex Zamboanga

Lara Fernandez vs. Dangkongfah Banchamek

Jasur Mirzamukhamedov vs. Oumar Kane

Jenelyn Olsim vs. Meng Bo