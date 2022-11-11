UFC 281 weigh-in video

At the UFC 281 official weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will have to make the middleweight title weight limit of 185 pounds.

The UFC 281 official weigh-in video will be at 9 a.m. ET.

The UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in video will be at 4 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC 281 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Prelims (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu