UFC 281 weigh-in video

At the UFC 281 official weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it.
In the main event, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will have to make the middleweight title weight limit of 185 pounds.
The UFC 281 official weigh-in video will be at 9 a.m. ET.
The UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in video will be at 4 p.m. ET.
Check out UFC 281 weigh-in results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles
Prelims (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano
Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann
Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi
