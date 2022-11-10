‘Cut your hair, lose your power’: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off for UFC 282 rematch

On Thursday, UFC light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka and ex-titleholder Glover Teixeira faced off in New York City for their rematch at UFC 282.

Teixeira made a crack about his one-time opponent’s new hair style, telling Prochazka, “cut your hair, man, you lose your power.” A stone-faced Prochazka replied, “or take the power back.”

Prochazka maintains his thrilling, last-minute submission of Teixeira at UFC 275 was his worst performance to date. He will get the chance to do it again when they meet at the Dec. 10 pay-per-view event, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out video of the Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 staredown in the video above.