Heck of a Morning: Bold predictions for UFC 281, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira main event

UFC 281 is built with many fascinating matchups, storylines, and questions ahead of Saturday’s return to Madison Square Garden. While making fight predictions is one thing, predicting something outside of the box is something entirely different, and there are many avenues to take when it comes to the main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, and the rest of the fight card as a whole.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses his thoughts on some of the major bouts on the slate for Saturday. Additionally, listener responses are focused on some bold predictions for Adesanya vs. Pereira, Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, along with questions about the disrespect Esparza has received from fans heading in, Molly McCann’s potential title aspirations if she upsets Erin Blanchfield, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.