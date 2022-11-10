Between the Links: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, UFC 281, Frankie Edgar’s swan song

This Saturday, one of the most intriguing title fights of the year takes place at Madison Square Garden for the middleweight championship between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at #UFC281.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will break down the third combat sports meeting between the two fighters, discuss what the most burning questions are in the matchup, and what would be the best outcome for the #UFC from a business perspective. Additionally, they’ll talk the strawweight title fight between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili, and if Esparza is being supremely overlooked, the lightweight featured bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, which fighters need wins the most outside of the top-three fights, Frankie Edgar’s final fight this Saturday against Chris Gutierrez, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Sherdog’s Ben Duffy.

Watch the show live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.