Video: UFC 281 cold open teases Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira rivalry

Sorry, this one is SO FUCKIN GOOD! I couldn't wait, had to share it with you!!! #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/0jz7CoeUAD — danawhite (@danawhite) November 10, 2022

Alex Pereira is the only man to ever knock out Israel Adesanya in combat sports, but can he repeat his kickboxing feat inside the UFC octagon?

UFC president Dana White posted the cold open for UFC 281, narrated by Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy actor Ron Perlman, looking back at their history ahead of a highly anticipated showdown that headlines the card at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday.

Adesanya enters the cage undefeated as a middleweight in MMA, having defended the 185-pound title three times in a span of 13 months between 2021 and 2022.

Pereira, who made his UFC debut in November 2021, earned his shot at the champion by knocking out Sean Strickland in brutal fashion.

The cold open also previews Carla Esparza putting her strawweight belt on the line for the first time in her second run as champion, taking on former titleholder Zhang Weili in the co-main event, as well as a lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Check out the cold open that kicks off the UFC 281 pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday night.