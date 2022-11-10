Morning Report: Dustin Poirier inks partnership with UFC to make ‘Poirier’s Louisiana Style’ the Official Hot Sauce of UFC’

It’s a big week for Dustin Poirier.

On Saturday, Poirier faces Michael Chandler in the featured lightweight battle at UFC 281. The bout carries with it potential lightweight title implications, but even if Poirier doesn’t end up fighting to the lightweight title next, he already has a title of his own now: owner of the Official Hot Sauce of UFC.

On Wednesday, Poirier and the UFC announced a multi-year marketing partnership where Poirier’s branded hot sauce, ‘Poirier’s Louisiana Style’ will become an Official Partner of UFC, with branded content featured across UFC’s various social media and digital platforms.

“It means a lot to have Poirier’s Louisiana Style named the first-ever Official Hot Sauce of UFC,” Poirier said in the press release. “Putting in the work - whether it’s training for the next fight, creating a hot sauce company, or helping through our Good Fight Foundation - it’s all about building a legacy for my family and my community. These hot sauces come from the cuisine I grew up with in Lafayette, Louisiana. These are my roots, and I’m excited for UFC fans to share the Cajun flavors I love.”

Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, Poirier is proud of his heritage and Cajun roots and released Poirier’s Louisiana Style hot sauce in 2020, in collaboration with Heartbeat Hot Sauce. Since then, “The Diamond” has expanded with two other versions of his hot sauce, the K.O. Edition and the Creole Maple.

With this new partnership, Poirier joins a short list of UFC fighters who have partnered with the company to promote their own, non-fighting brands. The most notable of these brand deals is Conor McGregor’s Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey, which became an official sponsor back in 2018, and earlier this year, Tai Tuivasa’s beer, Drink West, became the Official Beer Partner of UFC in Australia.

Poirier has no time to rest on his laurels though, as the former UFC interim lightweight champion looks to bounce back from his recent loss to Charles Oliveira with a statement victory of Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden, this Saturday.

