Video: F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo trains with UFC star Charles Oliveira before Brazil GP

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will return to the legendary Interlagos race track this weekend hoping to score points for McLaren, and reached out for unusual help before Friday’s free practice and qualifying sessions in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

A longtime MMA fan, Ricciardo visited Chute Boxe training center in Sao Paulo to hit pads with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Watch the videos below.

Ricciardo has raced nine times in Interlagos since 2011. Ricciardo and McLaren have agreed to part ways at the end of the season, and the Australian driver will not be on the grid in 2023.

“Do Bronx” is still taking a time off from training since coming up short in his attempt to re-claim the 155-pound championship in Abu Dhabi this past October, losing to Islam Makhachev via submission.