Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Arnold Allen? Reaction to Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva

Arnold Allen and Jake Paul picked up main event wins on Saturday in completely different ways in two separate sports during a busy weekend in the world of combat sports.

In an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Arnold’s win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63, where he goes from here, and thoughts on some of the burning questions following the bout. Additionally, topics include Jake Paul’s decision win over Anderson Silva on Saturday, the UFC’s latest slew of releases and fighters parting ways with the company, Josh Thomson’s double down on his comments about the MMA media, Muhammad Mokaev’s ceiling, and some kudos for Henry Cejudo.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.