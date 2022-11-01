UFC releases 11 fighters, Askar Askarov granted release after request

Askar Askarov leads the latest list of UFC releases.

MMA Fighting has confirmed with officials that the top flyweight contender — currently No. 7 at 125 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — has parted ways with the UFC. This past weekend, Askarov announced on Instagram that he had requested a release to address health concerns.

Askarov compiled a 3-1-1 record in the UFC, with notable wins over four-time UFC title challenger Joseph Benavidez and ranked opponents Alexandre Pantoja and Tim Elliott. He also battled current interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno to a split draw in Askarov’s UFC debut in September 2019. The 30-year-old Russian suffered his first defeat this past March when he lost a unanimous decision to Kai Kara-France.

Ten other fighters are no longer with the UFC, including middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko, former ranked light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov, and Diaz brothers associate Nick Maximov. It is not known which fighters were released with fights left on their contracts and which were simply not re-signed.

Jason Witt has also been removed from the roster after announcing his retirement.

See the full list of releases below.

Askar Askarov (3-1-1 UFC, 14-1-1)

Misha Cirkunov (6-7 UFC, 15-9)

Louis Cosce (0-2 UFC, 7-2)

Krzysztof Jotko (11-6 UFC, 24-6)

Nick Maximov (2-2 UFC, 8-2)

Magomed Mustafaev (3-2 UFC, 14-4)

Charlie Ontiveros (0-3 UFC, 11-9)

Jesse Ronson (0-5 [NC] UFC, 21-12 [NC])

Cameron VanCamp (0-2 UFC, 15-7-1 [1 NC])

Darian Weeks (0-3 UFC, 5-3)

Jason Witt (2-4 UFC, 19-9)

