Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown reacts to Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva; Belal Muhammad wants Khamzat Chimaev next

Matt Brown returns to co-host the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer along with Belal Muhammad fresh off his win over Sean Brady at UFC 280.

Brown will offer his reaction to Jake Paul’s unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva as the 25-year-old social influencer turned boxer picked up the biggest victory of his career over the UFC legend

Brown will also answer conspiracy theories claiming that Paul’s knockdown was actually a phantom punch that put Silva down in the final round.

Also on the show, Muhammad returns after his convincing performance in Abu Dhabi while explaining the scenario that led to his knockout win over Brady.

Muhammad also addresses his next fight where he’s hoping to face Khamzat Chimaev as he offers some cutting criticism towards Colby Covington, who still remains ranked ahead of him in the welterweight division.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.