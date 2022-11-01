Morning Report: Anthony Smith tells Jake Paul ‘go f*** yourself,’ believes it’s time to boycott his matches

Anthony Smith has had enough of the Jake Paul experiment.

“The Problem Child” just keeps winning. This past weekend in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul picked up his sixth straight victory in boxing to remain undefeated as a professional. In doing so, he defeated his third consecutive former MMA champion, but not just any former champion, one of the greatest of all-time in Anderson Silva.

Silva, 47, was anticipated to be Paul’s toughest test to date thanks to his iconic history as one of MMA's most lethal strikers. In his few boxing matches since leaving MMA in late 2020, Silva also found better success than most who have gone this route as their combat careers dwindled. Unfortunately for Silva, he still couldn’t match his 25-year-old counterpart and suffered a unanimous decision loss.

For one-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, he believes now is the time people quit giving attention to the YouTube sensation turned prize fighter, Paul.

“If Jake Paul beats Anderson Silva, we should all f****** boycott the rest of his fights until he f****** fights some that are on his level, or whatever level we deem him to be on,” Smith said on Believe You Me before the match (h/t MMA Mania). “You talk all this s*** about MMA fighters, you talk s*** about UFC and then you pretend that you want to bring fighters up, and you want everyone to get paid better, but then you trash everyone every time they fight.”

One of Paul’s biggest talking points since entertaining the combat sports world has been surrounding better fighter pay in the UFC. Ahead of this past fight with Silva, Paul went as far as to make a bet with the Brazilian wagering that if he won they’d team up to start a fighters union. Time will tell exactly where that plan goes, but Paul has supported struggling UFC fighters in the past such as former UFC flyweight Sarah Alpar who started a GoFundMe for her last training camp.

Regardless, Paul has also been the one largely profiting off his matches and events in all facets. That simply just doesn’t sit right with “Lionheart,” especially as Paul continues to target notable veteran MMA names like Nate Diaz.

“Now we’re putting food on your f****** table for you to drag our legends?” Smith said. “Older, shorter, smaller, past their prime legends that have spent their entire career running their bodies into f****** car accidents, and we hold these guys near and dear to our hearts.

“And then this f***head pulls them out of semi-retirement and knocks them out on pay-per-view and then still s***s on all of us? Go f*** yourself. Like, why are we still pandering to this piece of s***?”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

David Onama (10-2) vs. Jarno Errens (13-4-1); UFC Vegas 67, Jan. 14

Dan Argueta (8-1) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (5-0); UFC Vegas 67, Jan. 14

Terrance McKinney (13-4) vs. Ismael Bonfim (18-3); UFC 283, Jan. 21

Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1) vs. Adam Fugitt (8-3); UFC Seoul, Feb. 4

Jack Jenkins (10-2) vs. Don Shainis (12-4); UFC 284, Feb. 11

Tyson Pedro (9-3) vs. Zhang Mingyang (16-6); UFC 284, Feb. 11

FINAL THOUGHTS

Anthony, you’re very right. Unfortunately, I think we may all be in too deep at this point.

If you celebrated, I hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable Halloween! Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 73% of 627 total votes answered “Anderson Silva” when asked, “Who wins tomorrow?” Jake Paul defeated Silva via unanimous decision this past weekend.

Thursday: 1045 total votes were 50/50 when asked, “Was the decision in Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan a robbery?” O’Malley defeated Yan via split decision at UFC 280.

Wednesday: 53% of 538 total votes answered “Arnold Allen” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Allen defeated Calvin Kattar via second-round TKO in UFC Vegas 64’s main event.

Tuesday: 50% of 625 total votes answered “Henry Cejudo” when asked, “Who should be Aljamain Sterling’s next challenger?”

Monday: 72% of 1083 total votes answered “Islam Makhachev” when asked, “Early predictions, who ya got?” Makhachev is expected to fight Alexander Volkanovski next.

Today’s exit poll:

Poll Who wins this weekend? Marina Rodriguez

Amanda Lemos vote view results 84% Marina Rodriguez (11 votes)

15% Amanda Lemos (2 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.