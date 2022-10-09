Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker on tap for UFC 283 in Brazil

A light heavyweight matchup between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker is the latest addition to the UFC’s first pay-per-view lineup of 2023.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Craig and Walker is set for UFC 283, which Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 21. Ag.Fight was first to report the booking.

Craig will look to bounce back after having his recent six-fight unbeaten streak snapped in July by Volkan Oezdemir at UFC London. Prior to that, the No. 14 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings finished four consecutive opponents — Nikita Krylov, Jamahal Hill, Mauricio Rua, and Gadzhimurad Antigulov.

Walker was able to get back on track in September with a first-round submission win over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279. The victory couldn’t have come at a better time for the 30-year-old as he entered the fight with losses in two straight — including a vicious knockout defeat against Jamahal Hill in February — and four of five.

UFC 283 will feature the fourth fight between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and current interim titleholder Brandon Moreno.