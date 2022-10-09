Video: Greg Hardy crumbles opponent for second-round knockout in boxing debut

Greg Hardy was victorious in his professional boxing debut, his first fight since leaving the UFC.

Hardy took on fellow debuting boxer Mike Cook at Saturday’s Black Sheep Boxing Promotions event at the Tennis Centre in in Delray Beach, Fla.

The former NFL defensive end, who was visually much larger than his opponent, began the second round with a flurry, sending Cook backwards with a big left hand. Cook was in serious trouble and looked to land a big punch that missed wildly. Hardy countered with a right hand that ended Cook’s night.

Watch the video of the finish below.

Greg Hardy by 2nd rd KO pic.twitter.com/QsAnLVhjCY — Matty Betss (@MattyBetss) October 9, 2022

Hardy competed 10 times inside the UFC’s octagon and parted ways with the promotion following his third consecutive stoppage loss. The 34-year-old was finished by Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa, and Sergei Spivak to cap off a run that saw Hardy finish his UFC tenure with a record of 4-5, 1 NC.

The victory in his boxing debut was Hardy’s first combat sports win since stopping Maurice Greene in the second round at UFC Vegas 12 in October 2020.