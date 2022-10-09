UFC 284 targeted for return to Perth, Australia in February

The UFC is targeting a return to Australia in early 2023, with things expected to be made official this week.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that UFC 284 is expected to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11. Perth Now was first to report the news.

The official announcement of the event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the RAC Arena by Tourism Minister Roger Cook, who will be joined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

It will be the first time since UFC 243 — headlined by Israel Adesanya’s undisputed middleweight title victory over Robert Whittaker — in October 2019 that the promotion will hold an event in Australia, and the February pay-per-view event will mark the return to Perth for the first time in five years as UFC 221 was held on the exact same day in 2018 — which was capped off by Yoel Romero’s knockout of Luke Rockhold in the main event.

As of now, no fights have been announced for the card.