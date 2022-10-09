UFC Vegas 63 poster released featuring Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen main event

A pivotal featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will cap off the UFC’s October slate of events.

UFC Vegas 63 will take place Oct. 29 at the UFC APEX, and will be headlined by Kattar and Arnold Allen in a five-round showdown. On Friday, UFC broadcast partner BT Sport released the official poster for the event promoting the exciting headliner.

Check out the poster below.

The official poster for Calvin Kattar Arnold Allen has dropped



After a year layoff following a lopsided decision loss to Max Holloway, Kattar kicked off 2022 with a dominant unanimous decision win over Giga Chikadze in the main event of UFC Vegas 46 in January. The No. 8 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings returned to the octagon in June and dropped a debated split decision to Josh Emmett in the headliner of UFC Austin.

Allen has won 11 straight, including a 9-0 start to his UFC career. In his most recent outing, the No. 9 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings stopped Dan Hooker in the first round at March’s UFC London event.

See the updated UFC Vegas 63 fight card below.

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree

Drakkar Klose vs. Mark Madsen

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze

Tim Means vs. Max Griffin

Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia

Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa

Christian Rodriguez vs. Garrett Armfield

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Cody Durden vs. Kleydson Rodrigues