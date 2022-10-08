Video: Daniel Cormier takes control of WWE Extreme Rules main event as special guest referee

Daniel Cormier is living the dream.
A lifelong professional wrestling fan, Cormier made his WWE debut on Saturday at the Extreme Rules event serving as a guest referee for the “Fight Pit” main event between Seth Rollins and Cormier’s fellow former MMA fighter Matt Riddle.
Tonight’s special guest referee looks right at home inside the Fight Pit… welcome to #ExtremeRules, @dc_mma! pic.twitter.com/KACvcFYsum— Triple H (@TripleH) October 8, 2022
Cormier’s involvement in the match was minimal, though he added a commanding presence to the gimmicky setup that involved a steel cage and an elevated platform for the wrestlers to perform on.
It is time for the FIGHT PIT!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/ZVzQQqKjwp— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
Rollins. Riddle. DC. Fight Pit!!!!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/KNwc2Cr8WJ— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022
The story of the match saw Cormier mostly admonishing Rollins whenever the villainous wrestler acted up, but he also seemed to inspire several MMA references during the match including an Anthony Pettis “Showtime Kick” performed by Riddle.
.@SuperKingofBros using the Showtime Kick #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/R5mh9hkrHW— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022
It’s normal for special guest referees in pro wrestling matches to become physically involved with the competitors and Cormier kept that tradition alive as he had to straighten out Rollins at one point.
"Do not touch me." @dc_mma | #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/63ZdyLreoC— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 9, 2022
The biggest spot of the match came when Riddle executed a spectacular flying senton splash from the elevated platform, crashing down on a fallen Rollins. Shortly after, he locked in a triangle choke that forced Rollins to tap.
.@SuperKingofBros FROM THE TOP OF THE FIGHT PIT!!!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/olOCf69jCK— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
The show appeared to come to a close with Cormier and Riddle celebrating, but they were quickly cut off by a lengthy segment that signaled a returning Bray Wyatt.
Your Winner, @SuperKingofBros!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/6DG0nkDkKz— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 9, 2022
He's got the whole world in his hands...— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022
Bray Wyatt is here #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/fvSaxQAnCP
Earlier on the card, former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey once again found herself with WWE gold around her waist as she defeated the popular Liv Morgan, but not before Morgan put “Rowdy” through a table.
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce puts The Baddest Woman on the Planet through a table!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/CFPk00SQU5— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
Liv Morgan passed out in the submission— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022
No tap, just no fight left...#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/rzvWuE4zjW
Gold back in the hands of Ronda Rousey #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/L8iXRnsFBE— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022
Loading comments...