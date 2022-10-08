 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Daniel Cormier takes control of WWE Extreme Rules main event as special guest referee

By Alexander K. Lee
Daniel Cormier is living the dream.

A lifelong professional wrestling fan, Cormier made his WWE debut on Saturday at the Extreme Rules event serving as a guest referee for the “Fight Pit” main event between Seth Rollins and Cormier’s fellow former MMA fighter Matt Riddle.

Cormier’s involvement in the match was minimal, though he added a commanding presence to the gimmicky setup that involved a steel cage and an elevated platform for the wrestlers to perform on.

The story of the match saw Cormier mostly admonishing Rollins whenever the villainous wrestler acted up, but he also seemed to inspire several MMA references during the match including an Anthony Pettis “Showtime Kick” performed by Riddle.

It’s normal for special guest referees in pro wrestling matches to become physically involved with the competitors and Cormier kept that tradition alive as he had to straighten out Rollins at one point.

The biggest spot of the match came when Riddle executed a spectacular flying senton splash from the elevated platform, crashing down on a fallen Rollins. Shortly after, he locked in a triangle choke that forced Rollins to tap.

The show appeared to come to a close with Cormier and Riddle celebrating, but they were quickly cut off by a lengthy segment that signaled a returning Bray Wyatt.

Earlier on the card, former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey once again found herself with WWE gold around her waist as she defeated the popular Liv Morgan, but not before Morgan put “Rowdy” through a table.

