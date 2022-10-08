Video: Jerome Le Banner overcomes knee injury, finishes opponent moments later

Meanwhile in France. Jerome Le Banner pulls off a bizarre victory over Adnan Alić, first badly injuring his knee before pulling off a reversal into mount and forcing Alic to tap to strikes. It was an eventful 100 seconds. #MMAGP pic.twitter.com/4XSwBp1fTT

Jerome Le Banner has seen it all in his combat sports career, but his latest outing isn’t one he’ll forget anytime soon.

The kickboxing legend was in MMA action on Saturday at the MMA GP: Évolution event in Paris, facing heavyweight journeyman Adnan Alic. Early in the first round, Le Banner appeared to injure his knee defending against a takedown, but somehow later reversed position on Alic and finished the bout with strikes as Alic covered up.

Watch the strange sequence of events above.

At the start of the fight, Alic immediately shot in to take Le Banner down and the Frenchman gave up the takedown before working his way back to his feet. However, Alic was persistent, and he grabbed at Le Banner’s left leg to prevent his escape, causing it to buckle awkwardly as Le Banner fell to the mat against the fence. In the clip, Le Banner is clearly seen wincing in pain.

Le Banner hung in there despite the possible injury and eventually managed a sweep that put him on top of Alic. With Le Banner landing punches, Alic gave up his back and tapped out multiple times until the referee waved the bout off.

Afterwards, both fighters looked the worse for wear, as Le Banner proceeded to sit on the mat so that his leg could be attended to and Alic remained lying on his back.

That’s three straight wins now for the 49-year-old Le Banner (6-3), who is unbeaten since returning to MMA competition in 2020 with all of his victories coming by way of knockout or submission. On the other side, Alic sees his pro record fall to 13-33.