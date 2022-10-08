 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Manolo Zecchini, Michael Pagani deliver devastating flying knee knockouts at Venator FC 12

By Jed Meshew Updated
Manolo Zecchini and Michael Pagani were not messing around this weekend.

Saturday both Zecchini and Pagani delivered highlight reel flying knee knockouts at Venator FC 12.

In the co-main event of the evening, Zecchini faced Abou Tounkara in a 148-pound catchweight bout, ending the night early with a brutal flying knee finish just 36 seconds into the second round.

The win moved Zecchini to 11-3 in his professional career, and puts him to 2-1 inside the Venator cage.

Earlier in the evening, Pagani faced Dylan Hantig in a lightweight contest on the undercard of the event, and after dropping Hantig with a hook early in their fight, the undefeated prospect known as “Sniper” showed his class, flattening Hantig with a flying knee in the first round.

The win moved Pagani to 5-0 (1 NC) in his professional career and at only 23-years-old, and with multiple sensational knockouts already on his resume, it’s only a matter of time until Pagani gets scooped up by a bigger promotion.

