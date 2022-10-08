Video: Manolo Zecchini, Michael Pagani deliver devastating flying knee knockouts at Venator FC 12

Dear god. Manolo Zecchini brutally knocks out Abou Tounkara with a running flying knee to the face #Venator12 pic.twitter.com/A8fJ59Y14A

Manolo Zecchini and Michael Pagani were not messing around this weekend.

Saturday both Zecchini and Pagani delivered highlight reel flying knee knockouts at Venator FC 12.

In the co-main event of the evening, Zecchini faced Abou Tounkara in a 148-pound catchweight bout, ending the night early with a brutal flying knee finish just 36 seconds into the second round.

Dear god. Manolo Zecchini brutally knocks out Abou Tounkara with a running flying knee to the face #Venator12 pic.twitter.com/A8fJ59Y14A — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2022

The win moved Zecchini to 11-3 in his professional career, and puts him to 2-1 inside the Venator cage.

Earlier in the evening, Pagani faced Dylan Hantig in a lightweight contest on the undercard of the event, and after dropping Hantig with a hook early in their fight, the undefeated prospect known as “Sniper” showed his class, flattening Hantig with a flying knee in the first round.

DAMN. Spectacular jump knee KO by Michael Pagani just now at Venator. They call him "The Sniper" for a reason. #Venator12 pic.twitter.com/UemTEeoZFJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2022

The win moved Pagani to 5-0 (1 NC) in his professional career and at only 23-years-old, and with multiple sensational knockouts already on his resume, it’s only a matter of time until Pagani gets scooped up by a bigger promotion.