 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Geoff Neal faces Shavkat Rakhmonov at first UFC event of 2023

By Jed Meshew
/ new
Geoff Neal
Geoff Neal
Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Geoff Neal will face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a three-round welterweight matchup at a UFC Fight Night event on Jan. 14.

Multiple sources confirmed the booking with MMA Fighting on Saturday, following an initial report by ESPN.

Currently the No. 8-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Rakhmonov is one of the most exciting prospects in all of MMA. The 27-year-old Kazakh fighter known as “Nomad” sports a perfect 16-0 record, with all of his victories coming by way of stoppage. Since making his UFC debut in 2020, Rakhmonov has won four fights in a row, and hopes to solidify his position as a top contender for the welterweight title.

A product of the Contender Series, the 32-year-old Neal is coming off the biggest win of his career, a sensational third-round knockout of Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59. The win moved Neal’s overall UFC record up to 7-2, with notable victories over Belal Muhammad and Santiago Ponzinibbio. He is currently the No. 9-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

A previously reported middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov is set to headline the Jan. 14 event.

Damon Martin and Mike Heck contributed to this report.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting