Glory Collision 4 live blog: Alistair Overeem vs. Badr Hari 3

This is the Glory Collision 4 live blog for the kickboxing rubber match between Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari, taking place Saturday in Amhem, Netherlands.

Overeem and Hari have faced each other twice before in the kickboxing ring, with Overeem knocking Hari out in their initial meeting at Dynamite!! in 2008. Hari got his revenge a year later, stopping Overeem in the 2009 K-1 World Grand Prix Semi Finals.

Following their second bout, Overeem fought a few more times in kickboxing before returning to MMA full time, signing with the UFC in 2011 where he amassed a 12-8 record and challenged for the heavyweight championship one time. This will be his first kickboxing bout in nearly 12 years.

In contrast, Hari has remained active in kickboxing, competing for It’s Showtime, K-1, and other organizations before signing with Glory in 2016. His time with Glory has been disappointing for “The Golden Boy” though, as Hari has yet to win inside the promotion, posting a record of 0-4 with 2 No Contests.

