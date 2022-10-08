Paddy Pimblett targeting Dec. 10 return for UFC 282 in Las Vegas

Paddy Pimblett expects to get one more fight in before the end of the year.

The popular 27-year-old lightweight revealed Friday during the Cage Warriors 144 broadcast that he is targeting a Dec. 10 return for the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view.

“UFC 282, I’m planning on fighting on that — Dec. 10,” Pimblett said. “So I’m just waiting for an opponent, lad. I’m waiting for someone to step up and sign on the dotted line. Everyone talks about ‘The Baddy,’ everyone talks about fighting me. But then the contract’s in front of them, you know, they’re not as confident.”

Pimblett (19-3) has made a sizeable impact just three fights into his UFC career.

A native of Liverpool, Pimblett has stopped all three of his octagon foes, scoring first-round finishes over Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas, followed by a recent second-round submission of Jordan Leavitt at the UFC’s July card in London. In doing so, “The Baddy” earned Performance of the Night bonuses for all three of his wins and has established himself as one of the most popular mainstream names in the 155-pound division.

UFC 282 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is expected to be headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between current champion Jiri Prochazka and former champion Glover Teixeira, however the bout has yet to be finalized.