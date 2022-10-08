Glory Collision 4 Results: Hari vs. Overeem 3

MMA Fighting has Glory Collision 4 results for the Hari vs. Overeem 3 fight card, a live blog of the anticipated main event, and more Saturday from the GelreDome in Amhem, Netherlands.

In the main event, Badr Hari will complete his rubber match against former UFC star Alistair Overeem. Overeem defeated Hari via first-round KO at Dynamite!!! 2008 in their first meeting, and Hari won their second meeting via first-round KO in the K-1 World Grand Prix 2009 final.

Former Invicta FC fighter and defending Glory women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest will compete in the co-main event against Sarah Moussaddak.

There will be a total of four titles up for grabs on the main card.

Check out the Glory Collision 4 results below.

Main card (Glory PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem

Tiffany van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez

Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivienski

Petch vs. Abraham Vidales

Levi Rigters vs. Kevin Tariq Osaro

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 12:30 p.m. ET)

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida

Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena

Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun