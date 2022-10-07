Neil Magny pulled from UFC Vegas 62, Daniel Rodriguez bout rescheduled for Nov. 5

One card’s loss is another card’s gain.

The welterweight scrap between Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez has been rescheduled for Nov. 5 at UFC Vegas 64, the UFC announced Friday.

Magny vs. Rodriguez was originally slated to take place Oct. 15 at UFC Vegas 62, however Rodriguez was forced to withdraw from the event on Thursday due to a lingering elbow infection. With Rodriguez out, the UFC ultimately opted to pull Magny as well and re-book the matchup for a later date.

“Woke up this morning, elbow f****** throbbing,” Rodriguez said Thursday on Instagram Stories. “I had this cut, this little cut since my last fight, and it got infected, which kind of spread. So it looks like I’m out of the fight, man, due to a MRSA infection we’re guessing. But yeah, looks like I won’t be fighting next Saturday. But I’ll be back in November, hopefully still the same opponent.”

UFC Vegas 64 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a matchup between undefeated featherweight contenders Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev.

Rodriguez (17-2) is looking to continue his momentum after picking up a split decision over Li Jingliang at UFC 279 as part of the event’s last-minute card reshuffling. The victory ended a 13-month layoff for the 35-year-old welterweight and extended his UFC record to 7-1, highlighted by his current four-fight win streak over Mike Perry, Kevin Lee, and more.

Across the cage, Magny (26-9) hopes to rebound after losing via second-round submission to Shavkat Rakhmonov in June. Prior to that, Magny scored back-to-back victories over Geoff Neal and Max Griffin.