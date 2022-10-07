Video: Vlad Tuinov brutally knocks out Julian ‘Let Me Bang Bro’ Lane in Russian boxing bout

Kickboxer turned bareknuckle boxer Vlad Tuinov destroys Julian Lane in the 2nd round. Left hook stopped him dead in his tracks. #PRAVDA pic.twitter.com/jY8guYI8Db

Julian Lane got what he always wanted, even if it was to his own detriment.

Lane, best known for his stint on The Ultimate Fighter 16 where he infamously shouted “let me f****** bang, bro!” during a wild outburst after losing his fight, faced kickboxer Vlad Tuinov on Friday in the co-main event of a Pravda FC boxing card. Unfortunately for Lane, things didn’t go well for him.

After a tepid first round, Tuinov obliged his opponent’s desire for throwing hands, flattening Lane with a left hook in the second round. Lane was ultimately able to find his feet from the power shot, but stumbled around the ring, forcing the referee to call end the bout.

Video of the finish can be watched above.

The loss is Lane’s fifth in a row across combat sports, having lost four bare-knuckle matches in a row before making his boxing debut. Tuinov, meanwhile, had a successful kickboxing career before transitioning to bare-knuckle boxing in 2021. This was Tuinov’s first professional boxing bout.

You can watch the full Pravda FC fight card here.