DAMN! They Were Good: A farewell to Melvin Manhoef, one of the greatest action fighters ever

DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and in this episode, we are covering the career of one of the greatest action fighters of all-time, Melvin Manhoef.

During his 26-year, 103-fight career, Manhoef established himself as one of combat sports’ premiere knockout artists, competing in practically every major organization that has ever existed. Though he never won a major title, Manhoef delivered highlight-reel KO after highlight-reel KO, making him appointment viewing for nearly three decades.

In honor of Manhoef’s recent retirement, host Jed Meshew is joined by MMAFighting’s Alexander K. Lee to remember the unparalleled violence that was “No Mercy.”

New episodes of the DAMN! They Were Good podcast come out monthly and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. This week’s episode can be heard below.