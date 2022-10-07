 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DAMN! They Were Good: A farewell to Melvin Manhoef, one of the greatest action fighters ever

By Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Melvin Manhoef
Melvin Manhoef
Bellator MMA

DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and in this episode, we are covering the career of one of the greatest action fighters of all-time, Melvin Manhoef.

During his 26-year, 103-fight career, Manhoef established himself as one of combat sports’ premiere knockout artists, competing in practically every major organization that has ever existed. Though he never won a major title, Manhoef delivered highlight-reel KO after highlight-reel KO, making him appointment viewing for nearly three decades.

In honor of Manhoef’s recent retirement, host Jed Meshew is joined by MMAFighting’s Alexander K. Lee to remember the unparalleled violence that was “No Mercy.”

New episodes of the DAMN! They Were Good podcast come out monthly and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. This week’s episode can be heard below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting