Heck of a Morning: Would Israel Adesanya vs. Bo Nickal be a competitive fight right now?

On Thursday’s edition of Between the Links, MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin had a hot take prediction that stirred up a lot of debate: If Bo Nickal fought UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, would Nickal actually win?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener calls about that take, and puts a slight tweak on it by discussing whether or not it would be a competitive fight right now. Additionally, listener topics include Islam Makhachev’s road to his UFC 280 title shot in comparison to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s, what is going on with Jon Jones, Frankie Edgar’s potential retirement fight booked for UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden against Chris Gutierrez, ONE Championship’s reported financial struggles, what current Bellator or PFL champions would have the best chance to defeat a current UFC champion, and more.

