Jake Paul offers NBA star Draymond Green $10M to box for promotion after viral Jordan Poole knockout video

Jake Paul knows an opportunity when he sees one.

On Friday, following the circulation of a viral clip that saw NBA star Draymond Green landing a clean knockout punch of teammate Jordan Poole, Paul tweeted about the incident and not only seemed impressed with Green’s punching power, but went as far as to make a lucrative offer for the former Defensive Player of the Year to box under his Most Valuable Promotions banner.

Watch the viral clip above, courtesy of TMZ.

“Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view,” Paul wrote, tagging Green. “Who you want?”

Green has a reputation as both one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history and one of the sport’s most notorious agitators, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 32-year-old strap on the gloves especially if Paul’s offer is even remotely serious.

As for “The Problem Child,” he is set to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing bout that serves as the headline of a Showtime pay-per-view event on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.

See more of Paul’s comments on the Green KO blow below:

Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

Draymond Green vs Deron Williams.



Who wins? pic.twitter.com/t7VAp33wIw — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

Other members of the combat sports community also commented on Green’s punch and Paul’s offer:

shame on them grown ass man fighting tsk!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) October 7, 2022

This is the best punch I can ever recall seeing an NBA player throw. https://t.co/y0B8KvKodx — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) October 7, 2022

It's funny, Sean. I thought the SAME EXACT thing. https://t.co/VaRROCiX3M — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) October 7, 2022