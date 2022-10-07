Jake Paul offers NBA star Draymond Green $10M to box for promotion after viral Jordan Poole knockout video

Jake Paul knows an opportunity when he sees one.
On Friday, following the circulation of a viral clip that saw NBA star Draymond Green landing a clean knockout punch of teammate Jordan Poole, Paul tweeted about the incident and not only seemed impressed with Green’s punching power, but went as far as to make a lucrative offer for the former Defensive Player of the Year to box under his Most Valuable Promotions banner.
“Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view,” Paul wrote, tagging Green. “Who you want?”
Green has a reputation as both one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history and one of the sport’s most notorious agitators, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 32-year-old strap on the gloves especially if Paul’s offer is even remotely serious.
As for “The Problem Child,” he is set to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing bout that serves as the headline of a Showtime pay-per-view event on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022
Draymond Green vs Deron Williams.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022
Other members of the combat sports community also commented on Green’s punch and Paul’s offer:
shame on them grown ass man fighting tsk!!— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) October 7, 2022
This is the best punch I can ever recall seeing an NBA player throw. https://t.co/y0B8KvKodx— Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) October 7, 2022
It's funny, Sean. I thought the SAME EXACT thing. https://t.co/VaRROCiX3M— Din Thomas (@DinThomas) October 7, 2022
I’d bet wants to keep playing basketball and not be a YouTube stunt— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 7, 2022
