Bellator announces updated Bellator 288 lineup in November featuring two title fights

Two world titles will be on the line at Bellator 288, and the rest of the event’s main card and preliminary bouts have been revealed.

The promotion announced the updated lineup for Bellator 288, which takes place Nov. 18 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Headlining the card is a rematch for the light heavyweight title between champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson. The pair met in the finals of the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix at April’s Bellator 277 event, and after a great start from the challenger, an accidental clash of heads forced the bout to be stopped and called a no-contest.

Patricky Pitbull will defend his lightweight title in the co-main event against undefeated super prospect Usman Nurmagomedov.

The main card rounds out with a featherweight bout between Daniel Weichel and Akhmed Magomedov, a heavyweight clash between Tyrell Fortune and Daniel James, along with the return of unbeaten welterweight standout Roman Feraldo and Levan Chokheli.

Check out the updated Bellator 288 fight card below.

Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson - light heavyweight title fight

Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov - lightweight title fight

Daniel Weichel vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)

Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov

Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Vladimir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg