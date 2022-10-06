Daniel Rodriguez out of Neil Magny fight at UFC Vegas 62 due to elbow infection

One of UFC Vegas 62’s marquee fights has been cancelled.

Daniel Rodriguez announced Thursday on social media that a lingering elbow infection has forced him to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Neil Magny, which was set to open the main card of the Oct. 15 event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

“Got a little bit of bad news. Woke up this morning, elbow f****** throbbing,” Rodriguez said on Instagram Stories. “I had this cut, this little cut since my last fight, and it got infected, which kind of spread. So it looks like I’m out of the fight, man, due to a MRSA infection we’re guessing. But yeah, looks like I won’t be fighting next Saturday. But I’ll be back in November, hopefully still the same opponent or whoever, hit me up, two weeks’ notice.”

Rodriguez (17-2) was hoping for a short turnaround after picking up a split decision over Li Jingliang at UFC 279 as part of the event’s last-minute card reshuffling. The victory ended a 13-month layoff for the 35-year-old welterweight and extended his UFC record to 7-1, highlighted by his current four-fight win streak over Mike Perry, Kevin Lee, and more.

As of this writing, it is unclear if Magny (26-9) will remain on UFC Vegas 62’s card against a replacement opponent or be rescheduled against Rodriguez at a later date.

UFC Vegas 62 is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between ranked contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo.