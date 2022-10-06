Uriah Hall to make pro boxing debut against ex-NFL star Le’Veon Bell at Paul vs. Silva PPV

Uriah Hall is entering the next stage of his combat sports career.

Hall (17-11 in MMA) will fight former NFL star Le’Veon Bell at the Oct. 29 Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Showtime pay-per-view event in what will be the pro boxing debut for both athletes, according to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin. The bout will be contested over four rounds at a catchweight of 195 pounds.

The matchup was first reported by ESPN.

Hall announced his retirement from MMA competition this past August following a unanimous decision loss to Andre Muniz. It was the second straight loss for the longtime middleweight contender, who finished his UFC run with a record of 10-9 inside the octagon and notable wins over Silva, Chris Weidman, and Gegard Mousasi.

Bell made a successful amateur boxing debut this past September with a vicious fifth-round knockout of fellow NFL standout Adrian Peterson at Social Gloves 2 in Los Angeles. The three-time Pro Bowl running back played for nine seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Paul vs. Silva takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.