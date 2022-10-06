Between the Links: Final chase for 2022 year-end awards roundtable

The pivotal final stretch for the UFC, Bellator, PFL, and more is vast approaching as the incredible athletes in the sport of MMA look to take home some hardware at the end of 2022.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, it’s a special roundtable episode to discuss the frontrunners for MMA Fighting’s 2022 year-end awards, and how things can change before the calendar changes to 2023. Topics include male fighter of the year, and if there’s any chance Khamzat Chimaev could win the award, female fighter of the year, if that award go to a non-champion, the fight of the year, if the UFC 275 title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira are the clear-cut clubhouse leaders, or if the UFC 273 bout between Chimaev and Gilbert Burns could take the trophy, KO of the year, if Leon Edwards’ stunning finish of Kamaru Usman leads Michael Chandler’s front-kick KO of Tony Ferguson, submission of the year, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the discussion that includes MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin and Alexander K. Lee.

