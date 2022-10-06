Morning Report: Henry Cejudo says Dustin Poirier is too high on the pound-for-pound rankings: ‘The voters for these rankings suck’

Henry Cejudo has questions about Dustin Poirier’s pound-for-pound credentials.

According to the UFC’s rankings, Poirier is currently the No. 8 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, ahead of divisional champions like Deiveson Figueiredo and Jiri Prochazka, and former champions like Jon Jones, Petr Yan, Brandon Moreno, Max Holloway, and Robert Whittaker, and Cejudo is not a fan of placing him so highly in the pound-for-pound conversation.

“[Michael] Chandler doesn’t have a gold. Neither does Poirier,” Cejudo said, answering questions on his YouTube channel. “I don’t know why Poirier is pound-for-pound. I really don’t. If I was a champion and I had a belt, with all due respect to Poirier, there is no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted and all that on the pound-for-pound list.”

Poirier is currently the No. 2-ranked lightweight in the world, behind only former champion Charles Oliveira, however, his recent run of fights hasn’t quite been the high-level wins many expect of a pound-for-pound fighter. Most recently, “The Diamond” lost to Oliveira, and before that, won back-to-back fights over Conor McGregor, who himself has one win in the past six years (a TKO of Donald Cerrone in 2020). Still, throwing shade at a highly respected fighter like Poirier seems a bit out of left field, and Cejudo later clarified his comments on social media, saying his feelings are more to do with Poirier being above some of his friends.

Didn’t mean any disrespect to @DustinPoirier but he’s ahead of two champions I had the chance to train with (Figgy & Jiri). The voters for these rankings suck, not Poirier! We should rank all these crotch sniffer analysts and see how they like it! https://t.co/H2BD1AIwSg — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 5, 2022

“Didn’t mean any disrespect to [Poirier] but he’s ahead of two champions I had the chance to train with (Figgy & Jiri). The voters for these rankings suck, not Poirier! We should rank all these crotch sniffer analysts and see how they like it!”

Poirier will have his chance to prove Cejudo wrong in just a few months. “The Diamond” faces Michael Chandler in a featured lightweight bout at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden.

TOP STORIES

Acting. Conor McGregor downplays nasty Michael Bisping beef: ‘I was simply acting.’

So dumb. Kevin Holland ends dubious retirement, faces Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in UFC Orlando main event.

Boxing. Jose Aldo says ‘boxing is a possibility’ but rules out fighting MMA again: ‘I remain under contract’ with UFC.

Accusation. Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now.’

$$$. Thiago Santos explains move to PFL, says $1 million prize is ‘more than I made all these years in the UFC.’

Odds. Bo Nickal opens as major underdog in potential future fight with Khamzat Chimaev, immediately gets bet down.

VIDEO STEW

Justin Gaethje interview.

Best of Road to UFC.

Aaron Pico needs shoulder surgery.

KSW 77 teaser promo.

Two Alexander Volkanovskis.

LISTEN UP

Heck of a Morning. Reaction to Kevin Holland’s fake retirement.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Rafael Fiziev.

USADA tested me 6 times this year, I’m available for fair competition bro @Justin_Gaethje unless you worried my skills will make it unfair https://t.co/Yd0CNr3NcJ — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) October 5, 2022

Matt Brown.

This is a tough one. I think bo could out wrestle him but I don’t know about in mma and khamzats Striking is still levels above bo. I think. Good line if you ask me and solid bet either way https://t.co/LJbymGfyxz — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 5, 2022

Either Yan is enormous of Armen is tiny. Or both. Two weight classes separate these men!

Welcome @ArmanUfc back to Tiger Muay Thai!

Arman won a spot on our fight team at the 2018 TMT Tryouts, and soon after was signed to the UFC. Now the no.10 ranked UFC lightweight, Arman is back here and training alongside @PetrYanUFC, as they both prepare for big upcoming fights pic.twitter.com/DLj8hv9JvP — Tiger Muay Thai (@tigermuaythai) October 5, 2022

Frank Mir’s philosophy on training.

I know he’s not going full speed, but this dude tech-falled Kyle Dake at the Olympics. Islam Makhachev is a problem.

This is low key wild lol and I’m sure you could say I’m bias but this dude is an Olympic silver medalist.. not many people in the world can take him down https://t.co/NDfa8ccNz8 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) October 6, 2022

The greatest missed marketing opportunity in recent memory.

I wished I could be sponsored by @johnniewalker_ I think I’m a good representative keep fucking walking #johnnywalker #JohnnieWalker — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) October 5, 2022

It’s back, baby!

BREAKING NEWS:

The Signing of the Century

FULL STATEMENT IN THE COMMENTS.



FIGHT CIRCUS 4: $END LAWYER$ GUN$ & MONEY



Early Bird Tickets - https://t.co/Lu5UY4sIzl

@illuzion_phuket

November 6th, 2022

Open at 10 AM

Start at 11 AM

LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/QsveBC9HfK — Full Metal Dojo (@FullMetalDojo) October 6, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Mark Madsen (12-0) vs. Drakkar Klose (13-2-1); UFC Vegas 62, Oct. 29.

Chase Sherman (16-10) vs. Josh Parisian (15-5); UFC Fight Night, Nov. 5.

Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) vs. Kevin Holland (23-8, 1 NC); UFC Orlando, Dec. 3.

Yazmin Jauregui (9-0) vs. Istela Nunes (6-3); UFC Orlando, Dec. 3.

Vinicius Salvador (14-4) vs. Daniel Da Silva (11-4); UFC 282, Dec. 10.

Cheyanne Vlismas (7-2) vs. Cory McKenna (7-2); UFC Fight Night, Dec. 17.

Mamed Khalidov (36-8-2) vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski (17-7, 1 NC); KSW 77, Dec. 17.

Mauricio Rua (27-13-1) vs. Ihor Potieria (18-3); UFC 283, Jan. 21.

FINAL THOUGHTS

For what it’s worth, the MMA Fighting Global Pound-For-Pound Rankings currently have Poirier at No. 14, still ahead of Figgy Smalls, but behind Jiri.

Thanks for reading! See y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Is Dustin Poirier too high on the UFC’s P4P rankings? Yes, he’s too high.

No, he’s too low.

Baby Bear, he’s just right. vote view results 0% Yes, he’s too high. (0 votes)

0% No, he’s too low. (0 votes)

0% Baby Bear, he’s just right. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.