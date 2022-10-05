Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Kevin Holland’s short-lived retirement, UFC Orlando main event vs. Stephen Thompson

Kevin Holland’s retirement didn’t last long, and now he’s set for a huge fight against a two-time UFC title challenger in December.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Holland’s short-lived retirement from the UFC, and his scheduled main event matchup against Stephen Thompson for Dec. 3 at UFC Orlando. Additionally, listener questions include Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent, who Justin Gaethje should fight when he’s ready to return to the octagon, the UFC lightweight division, Bo Nickal, the UFC’s 30-year anniversary coming up in 2023, Paddy Pimblett, who should fight Frankie Edgar in his retirement fight at UFC 281 in November at Madison Square Garden, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

