Jose Aldo says ‘boxing is a possibility’ but rules out fighting MMA again: ‘I remain under contract’ with UFC

Jose Aldo leaves the door open for a future return to competition as a boxer, but coming back to mixed martial arts is not a possibility.

Aldo had one bout left in his deal with the UFC when he announced his retirement from MMA in September, but secured a deal that would allow him to make the jump to boxing. Howerver, Aldo revealed in an interview with Globo Esporte that he remains tied to the UFC in a way that prohibits signing with other MMA promotions.

“I’m trying to see the best path I’ll take right now,” Aldo said. “I won’t fight MMA, that’s for sure. I thank everybody calling me from other promotions, but I haven’t left the UFC, I remain under contract with them. I’ll see where I’ll fit.”

Aldo has contemplated boxing for years. Back in 2017, his longtime coach and manager Andre Pederneiras told MMA Fighting that Aldo was willing to “fight all of his UFC fights (left on the contract) in three months and go box.”

“Boxing is a possibility,” Aldo said of his next step as an athlete. “It was always a dream I had in my life, I never hid that from anyone. It was always a dream. But let’s see. Everybody says I’m still young, that I have a few years [left]. First, for now, with the birth of my son, I want to enjoy my family, and then I’ll think of the professional side.”

A former UFC and WEC featherweight champion, the 36-year-old left the sport after losing a decision to Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC, snapping a three-fight winning streak over Rob Font, Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.