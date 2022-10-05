Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes set for UFC Orlando

After making a big impression in her UFC debut, Yazmin Jauregui has her sophomore octagon appearance set before the year comes to a close.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the undefeated Jauregui will face Istela Nunes at UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at the Amway Center.

Jauregui made her promotional debut at this past August’s UFC San Diego event where she earned a unanimous decision win over three exciting rounds against Iasmin Lucindo. Prior to that, the 23-year-old won her first eight pro bouts, with six finishes, with the majority contested under the Combate Global banner.

Nunes seeks her first UFC victory as she enters the bout on the heels of back-to-back losses to Sam Hughes and Ariane Carnelossi. Nunes was signed to the UFC after going 6-1 with one no-contest to begin her pro career, with her first pro loss coming to Angela Lee at a ONE Championship event in May 2017.

UFC Orlando is headlined by a welterweight bout between two-time UFC title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Kevin Holland.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.