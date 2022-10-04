Conor McGregor: Charles Oliveira ‘easily’ beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Conor McGregor sees UFC 280’s main event as an easy call.

The former two-division UFC champion made his prediction known for the Oct. 22 showdown on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A session, replying to a fan who asked him to pick between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev with a simple answer: “Olly and easily.”

Oliveira and Makhachev are set to face off with the vacant UFC lightweight strap on the line at UFC 280 after Oliveira was stripped of his title for missing weight by .25 pounds in his recent title defense over Justin Gaethje, which he won via first-round submission.

Oliveira is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 1 ranked lightweight in the world and No. 3 pound-for-pound male fighter in the world. He’s won 11 consecutive UFC bouts and is 3-0 in title bouts since capturing the strap with a 2021 win over Michael Chandler.

Makhachev is MMA Fighting’s No. 3 ranked lightweight in the world and rides his own 10-fight win streak into the matchup.

Of course, McGregor famously feuded with Makhachev’s teammate and mentor, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, so he may not be the most unbiased source.

The Irishman has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg in his 2021 trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier and is expected to return to the cage sometime in 2023.

Check out the rest of McGregor’s Twitter Q&A below, in which he gives an update on his recovery, discusses his toughest opponent, and more.

Distant memory. Masterful surgeons and team. Leg is now a lethal weapon. https://t.co/7jj7dlngqd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 4, 2022

The greatest comeback in sports history https://t.co/MkNtxh3Llz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 4, 2022