Invicta FC signs prospect Elisandra Ferreira, fighter who lost recent controversial title bout in Calgary

Elisandra Ferreira is the newest addition to the Invicta FC atomweight division, the company announced Tuesday.

A date and opponent for her promotional debut is yet to be decided, Ferreira told MMA Fighting.

“I think I’ll probably make my debut on the December card,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira has won four of six fights since making her professional MMA debut in 2019 and captured the Nação Cyborg atomweight belt in October 2021.

Ferreira is perhaps best known for coming up short against Anastasia Nikolakakos in a controversial and foul-laden bout for the 105-pound title at Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship this past August. Ferreira appealed the technical decision loss and accused her opponent to land several illegal strikes (watch here), however the Calgary Combative Sports Commission reviewed the bout and ultimately upheld the call.

The Invicta FC atomweight championship was up for grabs this past September and Jillian DeCoursey claimed it by dethroning Jessica Delboni via first-round submission, forcing the Brazilian to tap to a rear-naked choke with 11 seconds left in the opening stanza.