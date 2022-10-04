Bellator 286 fight night weights: Enrique Barzola leads card with 25.6-pound gain, two fighters suspended from divisions

Two fighters will be forced to move up in weight for future bouts in California following their dramatic weight gains at Bellator 286, including bantamweight contender Enrique Barzola, who led the card with a 25.6-pound gain between weigh-ins and fight night.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) on Tuesday released the event’s fight night weight report to MMA Fighting, which tracks the gains athletes make prior to stepping in the cage.

Barzola weighed in at 163.4 pounds on fight night after initially stepping on the scale at 137.8 pounds for his 141-pound catchweight bout with Juan Archuleta, which he lost via unanimous decision. That 19-percent increase represented the largest increase of all 26 fighters who competed on the Oct. 1 card, prompting CSAC officials to suspend Barzola from fighting at or below 135 pounds at future events regulated by the CSAC.

Spike Carlyle received the other local weight suspension after tipping the scales at 180.2 pounds on fight night for his lightweight bout with A.J. McKee, which he lost via unanimous decision. Carlyle initially weighed in at 156.6 pounds — a .6-pound weight miss — meaning his 23.6-pound gain before fight night represented a 15-percent increase of his total body weight. As a multiple-time offender, the CSAC subsequently suspended Carlyle from competing in California at or below 155 pounds moving forward.

Notably, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull had just a 9-percent increase (144.6 to 157.6) for his title win over Adam Borics (145.0 to 166.2, 15 percent), and former featherweight champion McKee had just a 12-percent increase (155.8 to 174.2) for his lightweight debut against Carlyle.

The complete list of Bellator 286’s fight night weights can be seen below.