Heck of a Morning: How should UFC book Paddy Pimblett next?

When Paddy Pimblett is ready to return to the octagon — whether it be at UFC 282 in December, or when the promotion heads back to London in 2023 — how should the UFC book him, and how much of a step up should he get?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses options for Pimblett, including his suggestion from this week’s edition of On To the Next One with a fight against UFC Vegas 61 winner Mike Davis. Additionally, listener suggestions include referees allowing multiple infractions to go without any penalty, Bo Nickal’s interview on The MMA Hour and his thoughts about fighting on the prelims, the lightweight title picture, Charles Oliveira being the underdog against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, Mark Zuckerberg attending UFC Vegas 61, and more.

